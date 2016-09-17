Lundu youths challenged to develop signature product

KUCHING: Youths in Lundu have been challenged to develop a signature product that will be synonymous with the district.

Opar assemblyman Dato Ranum Mina cited the example of Kelantan’s signature product – budu.

“Lundu youths should take the initiative to create their own product, and not just Lundu, but each district in Sarawak should have its own signature product,” he said at the Y@Bazaar programme under the National Blue Ocean Strategy: 1Malaysia Youth City in Lundu yesterday.

“With its own signature product, the district can then take part in trade expos in other states and can promote the product to other Malaysians.”

He said youths should make entrepreneurship part of their culture to help strengthen and boost the state’s economy.

“Youths are our hope for the nation. This programme hopes to create youths who are competitive and capable of moulding themselves into becoming successful entrepreneurs and future leaders.

“It serves as a platform for youths to explore opportunities that are made available to them, especially those interested in entrepreneurship, as there are many agencies which are taking part in this programme,” he said.

He said the people should not shy away from starting businesses on a small scale, as it will give them the experience necessary to grow their businesses into large empires in future.

The three-day event, which started yesterday, was organised by the Youth and Sports Department.

The event started with a Muay Thai demonstration and ended with the flagging-off of the Y@Bazaar Riders.

The programme includes badminton, children’s colouring competition, Battle of the Bands, Sharing Session, Entrepreneur Idol, street soccer, folk dance, karaoke and folk games.