Malaysia Day activities forge greater solidarity among Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak hosted this year’s national-level Malaysia Day activities, but many states were celebrating the historic occasion as well with the same message of unity and harmony.

The national-level celebration took place at 8.30pm yesterday at the site of the old airport in Bintulu.

Bintulu hosted the national-level Malaysia Day celebration for the second time, after having done so in 2012.

State-level activities were held in several states.

In SABAH, more than 3,000 people attended the Malaysia Day celebration launched by Sabah Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the multipurpose hall of the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex.

Seventeen contingents took part in the parade.

The guard-of-honour was mounted by three officers and 103 men led by Maj Mohd Azizi Osman of the Seventh Battalion Royal Malay Regiment from the Kukusan Camp in Tawau.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, in his speech read out at the event, explained that the Malaysia Day public holiday declared for the whole country since 2010 was a significant recognition of the people in Sabah and Sarawak in moulding a united, independent and sovereign nation.

“Going by history, no one can deny that the independence through the establishment of Malaysia had brought much benefit to Sabahans and Sabah.

“In terms of politics and administration, we have been able to form a strong government supported by the people, and gone on to provide political stability and an efficient administrative and services system for the people,” he said.

The text of his speech was read out by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Yahya Hussin.

Musa said Sabah had managed to generate favourable economic prosperity and was now the leader of and largest contributor to the country’s oil palm industry, oil and gas industry, downstream and processing industries, tourism sector, services sector and industrialisation.

“All these were realised with the availability of various government incentives that served as a catalyst for a conducive economic atmosphere that drew the participation of the private sector and foreign investors as one of the main engines of the state’s economy,” he said.

Musa said the state government would continue to champion the rights of the people and the state in its own way.

“We believe the voice of Sabahans will not only be heard and attended to but also given more significant recognition by the national leadership, especially Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“We are confident that the strong relations between the state government and the federal government under Najib’s leadership would bring about more development and progress to the people and the state,” he said.

In Kelantan, 1,914 people participated in a parade by 58 contingents from security agencies, the state government and schools at the Sultan Muhammmad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu.

The event was launched by Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

In Penang, Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and his wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff attended a Malaysia Day parade at SP Arena, Seberang Jaya.

The event began with the hoisting of the National Flag and the singing of the national anthem, NegaraKu.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, in his address, said Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia were the three main pillars in the formation of Malaysia, and were equal partners.

Malaysia Day celebrations are also scheduled to be held in Perak, Johor and Kedah. — Bernama