Malaysia Day sees 21 bundles of joy

KUCHING: A total of 21 babies was born at both government and private hospitals here, Bau and Serian on Malaysia Day yesterday.

Fifteen of them – seven boys and eight girls – were registered at Sarawak General Hospital here between midnight and noon.

At Serian Hospital, a 2.5kg baby boy was delivered at 3.34am.

A 3.16kg baby girl and a 3.79kg baby boy were born at Bau Hospital at 7.58am and 11.22am, respectively.

Between midnight and 4pm, KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital welcomed three newborns, with the first baby, a 3.32kg baby boy delivered at 8.35am.

Two hours later at 10.22am, a 3.6kg baby boy was born while a 2.82kg baby girl was delivered in the afternoon at 2.58pm.