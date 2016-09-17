Sarawak 

Man detained for suspected involvement in assault case

The suspect being led out of the CPS for the remand application.

The suspect being led out of the CPS for the remand application.

MIRI: Detectives from Miri Central Police Station (CPS) late Thursday evening arrested a man at Jalan Lee Tak for suspected involvement in the assault of a man on Sept 14.

The suspect in his 30’s was apprehended at Jalan Lee Tak here around 6pm on Thursday, a day after the assault.

The victim who is a man in his 40’s lodged a report around 11pm on Sept 14 that he had sustained facial and head injuries in an attack by five men in a parking area at Jalan Merbau.

A team of detectives from the CPS located one of the suspects and arrested him last Thursday. They have detained him for questioning.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of