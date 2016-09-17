Man detained for suspected involvement in assault case

MIRI: Detectives from Miri Central Police Station (CPS) late Thursday evening arrested a man at Jalan Lee Tak for suspected involvement in the assault of a man on Sept 14.

The suspect in his 30’s was apprehended at Jalan Lee Tak here around 6pm on Thursday, a day after the assault.

The victim who is a man in his 40’s lodged a report around 11pm on Sept 14 that he had sustained facial and head injuries in an attack by five men in a parking area at Jalan Merbau.

A team of detectives from the CPS located one of the suspects and arrested him last Thursday. They have detained him for questioning.