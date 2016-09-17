Sarawak 

Mazlan wins patriotic song karaoke contest

Dayang Seroja (second right) and the winners - Mazlan (centre), Sulaiman (second left) and Nasrie (left) in a photocall after the competition.

SRI AMAN: Dressed in a Malaysia flag attire, Mazlan Zamahari of Kampung Hulu, Sri Aman, emerged champion of a Malaysia Day karaoke patriotic song competition with his chosen song of ‘Bantera Merdeka’.

The competition, organised by Sri Aman Division Youth committee, village development, safety and development committee of Kpg Tanjung Engkabang and Shah Open Karaoke was held at the vicinity of Dayang Seroja Café at Kpg Tanjung Engkabang, here yesterday.

Sulaiman Samsudin came in second while in third place was Naszrie Hassan, both of Kampung Hilir, Sri Aman.

Cafe owner Dayang Seroja and her husband presented prizes to the winners.

The competition aimed to create a patriotic and festive atmosphere in the village during the Malaysia Day celebration and to foster closer relationship among the local youths in the district.

 

