Mooncake festival a yearly affair for Saadah and family

(From left) Saadah, Rashieeqa and Rohayu having fun at the festival. Mid-autumn festival turns Rejang Park Traffic Garden into a party-like scene.

SIBU: Saadah Elen, 57 and her children would join hundreds of Chinese folk to Rejang Park Traffic Garden to celebrate mid-autumn festival every year.

They always go there with Tay Beng Ngo, 76, whom they consider a member of the family.

“We are one family. We are the only Malay family living in the neighbourhood and this ‘nenek’ lives alone.

“She comes to my house almost everyday and we would talk like a family does and sometimes we have meals together,” she said.

According to Saadah, she bought a house in Rejang Park from her cousin in 2003, the year the family got to know Tay.

Saadah’s family, who has a very strong sense of community spirit always believes that one should live in a community with a common concern.

Mid-autumn festival is not the only Chinese celebration that they celebrated, but Chinese New Year as well.

She said every Chinese New Year she would cook for the neighbours and bake cakes for them.

“I am always very busy during Chinese New Year than during Hari Raya,” she said, adding that she loved doing it for the neighbours and the neighbours loved it too.

Tay also said she enjoyed Saadah’s cooking very much.

Her daughter Rashieeqa Abdullah Bahida, 26, said she had been carrying lanterns at Rejang Park for mid-autumn festival since young “I love coming here every year. I think this is a great opportunity to be close with the neighbours,” she said.

Her sister Rohayu, 30, also came along.

The festival turns the open space into a party-like scene with people, young and old, carrying their lanterns.

Mid-autumn festival, also known as Mooncake Festival, is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese calendar, during a full moon, or in late September or early October according to the Gregorian calendar.

Carrying brightly lit lanterns is part of the tradition to celebrate the festival.

Traditionally, lanterns have been used to symbolise fertility, and function mainly as toys and decoration, but today, lanterns have become to symbolise the festival itself.

Sharing mooncakes is also one of the hallmark traditions of the festival.

In Chinese culture, a round shape symbolises completeness and unity.