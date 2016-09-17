Motorist dies in collision with van

KUCHING: A motorist was killed was a van driver injured when their vehicles collided at Jalan Matang Baru on Thursday night.

Helman Peter, 30, was heading towards his house at Bandar Semariang Baru in his Perodua Myvi when it collided head-on with a van driven by a 26-year-old male.

Helman was helped out of his Myvi by members of the public, but was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Meanwhile the van’s driver was pinned to his seat after the collision and firemen had to extricate him before sending him to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy head DSP Alexson Naga said initial investigation indicated that the van driver had attempted to overtake another vehicle, but crashed into the oncoming Myvi. instead

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was killed after he was run over by a lorry near a junction leading to Matang Wildlife Centre near here yesterday.

Rimong Jangka, 21, from Kampung Sungai Belian in Lundu, was riding a motorcycle towards the city around 4.30pm when he collided with a lorry moving in the opposite direction and was run over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and his body was sent to Lundu District Hospital for a postmortem.

The lorry driver was unhurt.