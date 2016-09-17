Mydin Semariang and CATSfm hold Berambeh to celebrate Malaysia Day

KUCHING: In conjunction with Malaysia Day, Mydin Mohemed Holdings Sdn. Bhd. is holding a two-day celebration at its first branch in east Malaysia, Mydin Samariang starting yesterday.

Mydin is collaborating with local radio station CATSfm for the programme ‘Lan Berambeh Sehati Sejiwa Bersama CATSfm di Mydin Samariang’!.

Various activities including a cooking competition, where participants cooked local delicacies such as ayam pansoh (chicken cooked in bamboo) and umei, band performances by buskers group called Praloka and Charma bands and quiz competitions were held to entertain shoppers yesterday.

Today, among the activities include blood donation, stage games by CATSfm CAT Rangers and announcers, coloring contest by Carrie Junior and also stage activities.

There is also special promotion for the customers whereby they can get chicken wing priced at RM8.69 per kg, whole barbeque chicken for RM11.90 each, Milo Active Go refill pack at Rm31.99 (2kg), a Fererro Rocher chocolate T24 at RM32.90 and many more.

For the Program Kesetian Mydin, Meriah card holder, Mydin will give away RM5 to new members or upon renewal during these two days.