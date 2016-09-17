NTP projects have yielded results in just 7 years – Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak described this year’s Malaysia Day celebration as being more meaningful because various development projects implemented under the National Transformation Programme (NTP) have yielded results.

In a Malaysia Day message, the Prime Minister said that in a period of only seven years, various development projects had been implemented and formed the basis of the solid structure of the national economy.

Najib, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government had developed the Mass Rapid Transit system, the Light Rail Transit 2 and 3 and the Rapid Bus Transit project to facilitate communication by the people.

“The construction of the high speed rail linking major cities between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore will step up economic activities along the route and raise the value of real estate at the city stops.

“The East Coast Expressway has been extended with the construction of the 185-km second phase while in Sabah and Sarawak, the Pan Borneo Expressway is being built to enhance economic activities there,” he said in an audio delivery on his official blog, www.najibrazak.com.

Najib said that to intensify economic growth in the federal capital, the iconic skyscraper KL118 and the Tun Razak Exchange were being built.

He also said that the government had built more affordable houses through various programmes, such as the 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme (PR1MA) and the Transit Homes Programme.

“To improve access to medical services, we have built more 1Malaysia Clinics and provided more 1Malaysia Mobile Clinics.

“The Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) and Rural Transformation Centres (RTCs) have been provided to make it easier for the people to avail themselves of government services,” he said.

Najib said the development of all these facilities was among the factors that kept the country’s economy strong even under pressure from a variety of external factors.

He said that despite the criticism hurled at it, the government would remain committed to strengthening the national economy for the well-being of the people. — Bernama