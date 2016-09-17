Old Siniawan to be gazetted as ‘Heritage Area’

Abang Johari attempts a call using a vintage rotary-dial telephone, which is still workable, inside one of the shops at Old Siniawan town. Looking on are Miro (second right), Liew (left) and Ik Pahon (second left). Rows of shops open up for the festival. — Photos by Chimon Upon

BAU: The Old Siniawan town in this district has been identified as a new tourism destination of the state and will be gazetted as a ‘Heritage Area’.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, the town is over a century old and has met the prerequisites for it to be declared as a heritage site, adding that the process of gazetting is underway.

“The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry of Sarawak has identified Old Siniawan as a new tourism destination in the state. The old town has a special character and soon, it will be gazetted as a ‘Heritage Area’, where it will be linked to the Brooke Heritage Site and Brooke Gallery in Fort Margherita,” he said in declaring open the ‘Siniawan Festival 2016’ here on Thursday night.

Abang Johari, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said the Brooke Heritage Site – a small mountain opposite the Old Siniawan town – would undergo upgrading works to turn it into a ‘new growth area for tourism’.

He disclosed that many local Siniawan folk seemed to be unaware of the high number of tourists, including those from Singapore, who visited the old town.

This, he said, was relayed to him by Singaporean tourists during a recent visit to the island republic, where he also promoted Sarawak tourism.

Abang Johari was very confident that Siniawan town would gain great popularity once its gazettement as a heritage site and its promotion alongside other existing tourism destinations in the area like the Wind Cave and Fairy Cave.

“The government is willing to put in extra money for the development of the area (Siniawan Old town) to facilitate what the locals have done.”

He said the locals, comprising the Chinese, Malays and Bidayuh, had been instrumental in bringing back the glory of the town through several events, including the inaugural Siniawan Festival 2016.

Abang Johari, who is also Housing and Urbanisation Minister, further said the town had the ambience to hold the mooncake festival, pointing out that such event would be included as part of events on the state tourism calendar.

Earlier, Serumbu assemblyman Miro Simuh said RM500,000 had been set aside for the upgrading of key facilities in the area such as street lighting, carparks and landscaping.

Moreover RM1.6 million had also been allocated to upgrade and build the facilities at the Brooke Heritage Site, and another RM500,000 for Kampung Gumbang to become a traditional village.

“All these will complement the existing tourism destinations that this area already has.”

Meanwhile, festival organising committee head Kapitan Liew Jiu Fung said the Siniawan Old town committee had been going all out in reviving the town to attract the youngsters back to the town.

“It’s rather embarrassing that Siniawan has been tagged as the ‘old people’s town’ because it could not provide business and job opportunities; resulting in the migration of the youngsters elsewhere for greener pastures.”

However, he was glad that many agencies like Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) had been helping the committee in the revitalisation of Siniawan, especially through tourism promotions.

Liew added that the Siniawan weekend night market – first set up in 2010 – had been attracting more youngsters to come back to the town and be engaged in trading.

On the festival, being held in conjunction with the mooncake celebration, Liew regarded it as a ‘multi-racial event and a moment of unity and harmony’.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Tourism, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.