Police recover shotgun stolen by robbers

JERANTUT: Police recovered a shotgun believed to have been stolen by a group of five men in a robbery at a house in Kampung Kol Damak, here, early on Wednesday.

Jerantut district police chief, Supt Azid Ismail said the firearm was found in an oil palm estate, about 150 metres from the house, at noon yesterday following a tip-off from the villagers.

“The gun was taken away by the men who committed robbery on a family in the village at around 2.30 am.

“The robbers also escaped with jewellery and RM10,000 in cash,” he said when contacted by Bernama, yesterday.

Azid said police believed the robbers were Indonesian nationals and were still in the district, and that police had stepped up efforts to trace them.

He said all the roads into the district were now being monitored. — Bernama