Rakam a lifeline for fishermen facing problems at sea

LUMUT: The establishment of Friends of Maritime (Rakam) in January has received positive feedback from fishermen for its initiative in helping them, especially when facing problems at sea.

Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said to date, 10 areas in seven states including Perak, Selangor, Sarawak and Sabah had Rakam.

“Rakam has helped 10 cases involving local fishing boats at sea facing problems such as faulty engine, running out of oil and harassment by outsiders.

“Apparently the fishing communities are satisfied and appreciate the government’s efforts in ensuring fishermen’s safety at sea via the navy,” he told reporters after a ceremony to celebrate the success of RMN through Rakam at Panchor, Pantai Remis, near here yesterday.

At the event, the Bagan Panchor Fishermen’s Association contributed RM10,000 to the Warriors’ Day Fund to Ahmad Kamarulzaman.

The association’s chairman, Lee Boon Cheng acknowledged that RMN’s initiative to introduce Rakam had helped fishermen as well as improved safety at sea.

The most recent case of a local fishing boat detained by the Indonesian authorities at the Malaysia-Indonesia border

waters, off Pulau Jarak, was resolved with the help of Rakam last Sunday.

He said the swift action by the boat’s skipper in contacting the owner of the boat who alerted the RMN through Rakam led to the release of the boat a day later after negotiations. — Bernama