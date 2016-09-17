Soldier breaks ribs in fiery crash

LAHAD DATU: A Malaysian Armed Forces personnel broke his ribs after the Proton Persona car he was driving burst into flames yesterday afternoon.

It is said that prior to the incident, the victim was on his way to Felda Sahabat 2 when the car veered off the road and flipped before bursting into flames.

The incident happened at Bandar Cenderawasih in Felda Sahabat at 1pm, and the victim was taken to Lahad Datu Hospital.

Fire and rescue personnel were sent to the scene after receiving an emergency call.

According to district Fire and Rescue chief Mohd Appandi Mahmood, his department was informed at 1.08pm and arrived at the scene about 2.15pm.

He said they managed to control the blaze 15 minutes later and put out the fire at 2.35pm.

Appandi said the cause of fire and losses were still under investigation.