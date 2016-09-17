State’s interest not neglected

PM assures Sarawak will be cared for as Petronas strives for greater success

BINTULU: Sarawak must move harmoniously with the federal government and Petronas to achieve success together.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said this at the Malaysia Day 2016 Celebration gathering with over 1,000 Petronas employees at the Civic Centre here yesterday.

Also present at the function were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, acting State Secretary Datu Ismawi Ismuni, Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan and Minister of Local Government Professor Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Najib added that if Petronas and the federal government succeeded, Sarawak would be given more development funds.

“I am committed to see Sarawak develop to be on par with Peninsular Malaysia. Sarawakians should have no worry over this.”

He believed that when the state and federal government worked together, Petronas would attain greater success.

“I think this is the spirit of togetherness that we must build upon because we are greater and stronger if we are together.”

The prime minister noted there might be some differences of opinion, but they could sit down to discuss and find solutions, like what was done recently.

Earlier, he said Petronas had been the pride and joy of the country since its inception in 1974, having recorded many successes locally and globally.

With its operations scattered over more than 30 countries, he said Petronas was the ‘golden goose that lay the golden eggs’ for the country.

“We have to take care of it to make sure it succeeds. As the prime minister, I am committed to see Petronas be a successful organisation.

“At the same time, we too need to be mindful of the aspirations of Sarawakians. Therefore, I had meetings with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and Petronas president Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin recently so that we can harmonise our tripartite relationship to ensure that Petronas succeed as our icon of pride and joy,” he said.

On the state’s participation in the oil and gas industry, Najib said he would like to see more Sarawakians fill up jobs in Petronas, based on merit.

“It is not because they are Sarawakians but because they are capable and they can deliver.

“We are not going to be too parochial in our steps because we are not only considering our position in Sarawak but also for Petronas employees in Sarawak to succeed in Kuala Lumpur, overseas and elsewhere.”

Earlier, Adenan said the state government appreciated the understanding of Petronas on the state government’s demand for more participation in the extraction of oil and gas in its waters.

“As I have mentioned before, we cannot be satisfied by just being spectators. We want to participate actively and meaningfully in the oil and gas industry in our state.”

He added that the 192 jobs in Petronas to be filled by Sarawakians would be advertised in newspapers.

“All these talks about Sarawakians not qualified for jobs in Petronas are no longer valid.

“Petronas will also give up to 50 places for Sarawakians to do undergraduate studies at Universiti Teknologi Petronas.”