‘Stringent measures taken to screen blood donors for Zika’

SIBU: Stringent measures have been taken to screen potential blood donors who have visited countries affected by the Zika virus.

According to Sibu Blood Bank medical officer Dr Rachel Teng Li Cin, this is among the additional precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the virus here.

“Potential donors would be asked if they had been to Thailand, Singapore or even Indonesia.

“Most of the local donors travel only to neighbouring countries, rather than to Africa or even the Americas. If they had been to countries like Thailand, Singapore or even Indonesia, they would have to defer from donating blood for at least 28 days,” she told reporters during a blood donation campaign at Star Mega Mall here yesterday, organised by Kelab KTS Sibu in collaboration with Sibu Blood Bank.

Yeo Hiap Seng (Malaysia) Bhd, Shell Timur Sdn Bhd and Star Mega Mall were among the co-sponsors.

Dr Teng also pointed out that the screening would also apply to the donors’ partners or spouses, in view of them travelling together to Zika-affected countries.

“They (partners or spouses) must not donate (blood) for 28 days as well. The reason for this is that the virus will remain in the human’s bodily fluids – in the blood or for the men, in the semen – between seven and 14 days.

“So, the safest period (for them to not donate blood) would be 28 days,” she stressed.

On the other hand, Dr Teng said potential blood donors who had travelled to Miri, Sabah and Klang (Selangor) would also undergo the same measure, but with a shorter deferment period.

“These donors must not donate blood for one week (after having returned from the trip).”

She assured all that blood products would be discarded should there be any problem with the donors later on.

“For example – these donors who had just come back from the affected countries had already donated prior to being asked the question. Say within two weeks, they developed fever, as well as pain in their joints and muscles – symptoms that might appear to be those of Zika infection – they must come forward and inform us about these symptoms.

“I refer to before the Zika virus transmission was reported in Malaysia. Let’s say these donors had already donated but in two weeks after that, they developed such symptoms; then they must come forward and inform us as it is difficult to trace back all those who have donated.

“In this respect, the blood products (deriving from these individuals) will be dispose of straight away,” she said.

Dr Teng further explained that during a donation drive, they would collect one pint of whole blood and bring back to the blood bank.

“This would later be processed into one pint of red cells, one unit of platelets and one unit of fresh frozen plasma.

“We will store the red cells in the blood fridge for 42 days; platelets in the blood bank for only five days; and the plasma in the freezer for up to one year under a temperature between minus 30ºC and 40 ºC,” she said.

“These are the three different products and if any one donor manifested problems, we must trace back all these three products (deriving from that particular donor) and discard them.”

Adding on, Dr Teng observed that the majority of donors here were aware of the Zika virus.

“They did not seem to be too surprised when asked whether they had visited neighbouring countries affected by Zika,” she noted.