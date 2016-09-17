Syrian’s ‘grenade’ turns out to be a lighter

KUALA LUMPUR: The police caught up with a Syrian national suspected to be in possession of a hand grenade and found it to be a lighter instead.

The 30-year-old man and four other members of his family were picked up and questioned in Cameron Highlands late Thursday night.

This was confirmed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar in a message posted on his Twitter account.

He said the family was caught by members of the Bukit Aman Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Stafoc).

He also said that the man had bought the lighter in Port Dickson.

The family had stayed in a hotel in Port Dickson.

An employee of the hotel had told police that he saw a grenade in a bag that the man had taken with him after checking out of the hotel.

When the man was checking out, the hotel employee had gone into the room for the routine check and saw a bag under the bed and on opening it saw what he thought looked like a grenade.

At that time, the guest entered the room and took the bag. — Bernama