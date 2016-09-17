Taiwanese man contracts Zika virus after returning from Vietnam

HANOI: Taiwan has informed Vietnam about a Taiwanese citizen who was diagnosed with Zika infection after returning from Vietnam.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reports that Tran Dac Phu, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine, on Friday said that the department was told that the man, 63, was in Vietnam’s southern Tra Vinh province from Aug 28 to Sept 4 for his son’s wedding.

Upon return to Taiwan, he got a fever and headache since Sept 6 and was hospitalised on Sept 8. Test results showed his urine sample was positive to Zika virus.

The preventive medicine department has asked Tra Vinh province’s health department to investigate the area where the Taiwanese man stayed to detect any suspected infections.

Necessary measures must be taken to eliminate the source of infection and prevent the virus from spreading. – Bernama