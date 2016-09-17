Teen held over explosive, weapons

The weapons that were seized.

KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested a local youth for possessing an explosive and four dangerous weapons here on Thursday.

Sabah Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief, SAC Salehhudin Abd Rahman said the suspect, an 18-year-old youth, was arrested with a three-inch Tintanium Salutt, believed used for fireworks display; a meat clever, two knives and a knuckle duster, near Lembaga Padi in Inanam around 4.30am on September 15.

“Prior to the arrest, police from the Kota Kinabalu police contingent (IPD KK) spotted a suspicious Perodua Kelisa car with four people on board near Luyang.

“As police approached the vehicle, the driver of the car immediately sped away, prompting police to chase after them.

“As the suspects’ car approached Lembaga Padi in Inanam, the vehicle however skidded to the side of the road.

“Three of the suspects managed to escape while the fourth one was arrested at the scene,” he said yesterday.

Police found the explosive and weapons in the suspects’ vehicle, he said.

Salehhudin said the three-inch Tintanium Salutt is normally used for firework display that would be launched from barrel into the air and can reach as high as 30 to 50 feet.

A police manhunt had been launched for the remaining three suspects, he said.

He said the suspect arrested, who had previous drug related offences, has been remanded to be investigated under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive, Explosive and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 (Revised 1998), Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.