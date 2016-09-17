They bleed on Malaysia Day to save lives

SIBU: Malaysia Day is celebrated in different ways by people from all strata of the society, with some choosing to donate blood on this auspicious day to help save lives.

Many donors were spotted during the drive at Star Mega Mall here yesterday to help Sibu Blood Bank replenish its stock.

The donation drive was organised by by Kelab KTS Sibu in collaboration with Sibu Blood Bank, where the co-sponsors included Yeo Hiap Seng (Malaysia) Berhad, Shell Timur Sdn Bhd and Star Mega Mall (for the use of the venue).

According to the club chairman Benny Lau, it was part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme for the community, which started some six years ago.

“But since three years ago, we hold it on Malaysia Day as this is very meaningful. Being a public holiday, more donors will be able to come and do their part,” Lau told reporters yesterday.

He said based on past records, their drive attracted some 150 donors.

“But we are targeting about 100 donors (today) as there have been numerous blood donation campaigns being carried out,” he added.

Adding on, his fervent hope was for more people to come forward to donate blood to help save lives.

Meanwhile, in appreciation to the successful donors, they received family packet of Mee Rakyat and drinks.

At the same function, representatives from Yeo Hiap Seng (Malaysia) Berhad, Shell Timur Sdn Bhd, Star Mega Mall and blood bank received certificates of appreciation from the organiser.

Among those present were Kelab KTS Sibu president Peter Lau, organising chairman Yiau Dee Ming, Yeo Hiap Seng (Malaysia) Berhad manager (sales) Michael Lee Meng Ting, Sibu Blood Bank medical officer Dr Rachel Teng Li Cin and its assistant public relations officer Lily Sinta.