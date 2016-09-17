Nation 

Three injured, one missing as yacht capsizes off Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A luxury yacht caught fire and capsized while sailing from Langkawi to Singapore early yesterday, leaving three people injured and one person missing at sea, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

MMEA maritime commander Azman Samsuddin said local fishermen rescued the three injured people following the incident at about 3am some 15 nautical miles west of Mukah Head on Penang island.

He also said that MMEA had launched a search for the missing person over a 10-mile radius from the point where the boat capsized after a fire led to the explosion on board.

The injured people had been sent to Kuala Kedah for treatment, he said when contacted.

The boat had left the yacht club in Langkawi at about 7pm yesterday for Singapore and it is believed that a fire broke out at the engine section and there was an explosion.

“We are investigating the matter. We have yet to receive full information on what was on the yacht and the passenger manifest,” Azman said. — Bernama

 

