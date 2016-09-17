Zika has always been here

KOTA KINABALU: Many Malaysians, including Sabahans probably think that the Zika is a new virus originating from South America.

However, according to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Enthomologist Professor Dr Chua Tock Hing, Zika is an old virus that was first discovered in Uganda in 1947, Nigeria in 1952 and later in Peninsular Malaysia in Bentong, Pahang in 1966.

“It was already isolated (the Pahang case) … so Zika is not something recent. It has been here all the time,” he told the Borneo Post.

And the recent case involving a local Sabahan contracting the virus (despite not having travelled overseas) was further proof that it has always been here, he said.

But the fact that the virus has always been here raises another question: Why hasn’t there been any cases or reports of babies with microcephaly in Sabah in the past or even recently?

Dr Chua provided several theories for this.

“It could be that since the virus has been here for so long, the people had built up immunity towards it,” he said.

Another reason for this was simply because of the limited information and records available on babies born with microcephaly in the past.

He added that if the information was available at the State Health Department, he would like to get his hands on them to see if the condition of the babies with microcephaly that were recorded were due to Zika infection.

Dr Chua also stressed that studies carried out on rats have shown the Zika virus impacted the Neural Progenitor cells — the cells that grow to become the brain.

“So the chances of Zika affecting the brain are there,” he said.

Nevertheless, Dr Chua was also quick to add that there was no conclusive evidence available now because the Zika tests have only been carried out on rats and none on human beings.

“We don’t know enough yet…it will probably take us years to find out more, just in the case of HIV and AIDS,” he said.

He added that the data and information derived from various studies conducted were showing that the risk of microcephaly was higher when the infection occurred during the first-trimester in pregnancies and decreases when the infection occurs during the third trimester.

“This is because by the third trimester, the foetal head would have been fully formed,” he said.

He went on to cite a study carried out in French Polynesia and Bahia population that stated that while much remains unknown about the effects of Zika infection during pregnancy, there was a clear association between first-trimester Zika infection and microcephaly.

With such dire consequences, particularly for pregnant mothers, it is imperative to combat the Zika virus, said Dr Chua.

He explained that the Zika virus was transmitted by the same mosquito responsible for the spread of the Dengue fever in Sabah, which was Aedes albopictus.

“There are at least 30 species of Aedes mosquitoes but I have only come across three to four in Sabah,” he said.

Hence, the method to steer free of the Zika virus is to ensure the breeding ground of the mosquitoes was destroyed.

“Destroy the mosquito breeding grounds. Get rid of stagnant water and things that allow water to stagnate such as unused containers, flower pots and even plastic bags. Keep your environment clean,¡± he advised.

“Human behaviour modification must also take place. For example, I always wear long-sleeved shirts to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes,” he said.

The windows of houses should also be installed with screens, he advised.

“The rule is to avoid being bitten by any mosquitoes. Avoid places with mosquitoes,” he went on.

Additionally, one could also invest in insect repellents and use them.

He also mentioned that one of the most common breeding grounds for mosquitoes were construction sites.

“They are the worst culprits,” he said.

And as an academician, Dr Chua stressed the importance of educating the young and members of the community about the dangers of mosquito-borne diseases such as Malaria, Dengue and now, Zika.

“Awareness is very important and everyone needs to play a part to educate on ways to eradicate mosquitoes and the diseases they carry,” he said.

“Talks with school children for instance, are imperative for the dissemination of important messages. The media could also play their role to educate members of the public and for the sharing of important information.¡±

With regards to the use of pesticides such as the banned DDT to combat the spread of the mosquitoes, Dr Chua expressed his disapproval.

“The problem with DDT is that it is persistent. It does not go away. It enters the food chain and affects human health,” he said.