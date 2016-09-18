100 young professionals ‘can do it’ for good of society

The speakers and participants in joyful mood as they take a break for this group photo shoot.

KUCHING: Around 100 people turned up for Youth Sarawak’s first ever talk series, called ‘Youth Can Do It’ held recently to inspire local youths to do more good within their communities.

Held recently at a restaurant in the Old Courthouse here, the talk was facilitated by three prominent young speakers; Nazreen Mohammad, founder of Momentum KCH; Norman Goh, Social Media Editor at MalaysiaKini; and Syed Saddiq, an award winning youth leader, champion debater, and analyst.

It was moderated by Youth Sarawak’s co-founder, Hazwan Razak.

Youth Sarawak’s founder and president, Mark Jinmin, said that the large turnout was beyond their expectations and thanked the lively attendees for spending their afternoon with the speakers.

The event is in line with Youth Sarawak’s vision, which is to build a community of proactive youths in Sarawak, through volunteering and giving back to the society.

He also thanked the supporters and volunteers who had worked on making the event a success, and added that Youth Sarawak would be organising more of such events as well as their normal rural outreach events, including Projek Mini Library and Projek Kasut, in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the three speakers shared their own journeys in their quest to champion a cause they believed in.

Nazreen spoke about his goal to build and develop a vibrant arts and culture scene in his hometown of Kuching, and how he overcame the challenges in pursuit of that goal. Norman, another Kuchingite, shared his personal history and involvement in social media and journalism, and of his taking risks early in his career and the need to believe in oneself. Syed Saddiq regaled the audience about how debating changed his life, the importance of being well read, and to always fight for what is right.

All three speakers really connected with the audience, which were made up of mostly students and young professionals. Following the speeches, there was a forum, where the speakers took questions from the audience. It was a very interactive session, full of wisdom and advice, with some audience members even sharing their own inspirational personal story.

When asked at the end of the forum segment if they had any final take-aways for the audience, Norman had this to say, “If you have a dream, then take the leap of faith, and when you jump, you jump.”

Saddiq reminded everyone that, “we are all agents of change, and we must combine our efforts to craft that better future for ourselves and the next generation”, while Nazreen’s advice to the audience was to “stay aware of things that go on around us and always remember to do good.”

Zaim Mokhzani, founder and co-principal of KL-based Nation Building School, had really enjoyed the event. He had flown all the way to Kuching to attend, and “was inspired from engaging the best and brightest minds Kuching and Sarawak has to offer.” He added that “the Youth Sarawak forum marks an important step forward for young Sarawakians to organise around important issues.”

According to Hazwan, the proceeds from the event will go to helping SK Bario, a school that Youth Sarawak has worked with in the past, to help them rebuild after the recent fire. Leading up to, and as a tie-in to Sunday’s event, they had also organised a charity run the previous week, also in support of SK Bario. The total collected from both events for SK Bario was more than RM700.

For more details about Youth Sarawak’s events and activities, they can be contacted via social media at www.facebook.com/youthsarawak or on twitter (@youthsarawak).

Youth Sarawak is a grassroots-led non-profit movement, run by passionate volunteers. Despite being a new organisation, members have carried out social impact projects in several schools and rural communities, including in Padawan, Bintulu, Miri, Mukah, Long Loyang, and Bario.