Ahmad Yakob appointed as PAS acting spiritual leader

KOTA BHARU: PAS’ deputy spiritual leader and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob will be acting as the party’s spiritual leader following the demise of Datuk Dr Haron Din.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party’s top leadership would be meeting soon to decide who was eligible to hold the post.

“Before this, when the late spiritual leader was indisposed, his duties had been shouldered by his deputy and it was not a problem.

“His replacement will be decided in a meeting and we will be adhering to the party’s constitution to determine who will be his successor,” he told reporters here on Friday night.

Haron, 76, died at Stanford University Hospital in San Francisco, United States on Thursday from heart complications.

His remains were buried at the Five Pillars Muslim Cemetery in Livermore, California on Friday.

His daughter Dr Huda Haron said the burial was held at 5.57pm local time (8.57am Saturday in Malaysia) after the funeral prayers, which were held at Masjid Annur in Santa Clara, San Francisco.

Dr Huda thanked all involved in making the funeral arrangements.

“Alhamdulilah…. father has been buried in a Muslim cemetery. It was made possible through the assistance of many people. My family is very grateful,” she said on her Facebook page.

She added that the family was deeply touched that many people came to pay their last respects to him.

“Solat jenazah ghaib (absentee funeral prayers) for the PAS leader were held in several places yesterday among them at Madrasah Addiniah Al-Islamiah (MADI), Kampung Jejawi Dalam, Arau, Perlis and Masjid Sultan Salahudin Abdul Aziz Shah in Shah Alam. — Bernama