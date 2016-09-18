Azam Toastmasters Chai and Teo shine

Winners Chai (standing sixth left) and Teo (standing fifth right) in a group photo with members of various toastmasters clubs. Also seen are (seated from second left) D1 Area director Kuspa Bohari, Yeap, Rebecca and Anthony (seated far right).

KUCHING: Vanessa Chai of Sarawak Women Toastmasters Club and Jason Teo of Azam Toastmasters Club were double winners at the just concluded Toastmasters Area D2 Humorous Speech and Speech Evaluation contests held at Telang Usan hotel recently.

Chai’s speech titled ‘Mother vs Daughter’ tickled the judges’ funny bones the most, enabling her to beat the other contestants in the humorous speech category.

Teo’s motivating and detailed evaluation of the test speaker’s speech, ‘Be Kind to Each Other’ proved to be the best in the speech evaluation category.

Both contestants will represent Area D2 in the upcoming Toastmasters division contest on Oct 8.

The Area D2 contests were organised by its Area director Rebecca de Cruz assisted by contest chair Elenawati Yeap Leng.

Chief judge was Anthony Sebastian and Jeffrey Anja of Sains Toastmasters Club was the test speaker.

The contest was attended by members from the STIDC Toastmasters Club, Azam Toastmasters Club, Sarawak Women Toastmasters Club, Chief Minister’s Department Toastmasters Club and Hornbill City Toastmasters Club.

Speech contests are part of Toastmasters International learning platform to train its members in the art and science of public speaking and leadership skills.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organisation that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.

Currently, its membership exceeds 332,000 in more than 135 countries.

For information about Toastmasters clubs in Kuching, visit www.tmdistrict87.org.