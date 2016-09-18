Baru slams Riot for ‘politicising community leaders’

KUCHING: State Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman Baru Bian has accused Minister of Human Resources and Serian member of parliament Datuk Seri Richard Riot of “politicising community leaders”.

In a statement yesterday, Baru claimed Riot had asked community leaders to be ready for the 14th general election, indicating that they should ensure he wins big for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to be proud of him.

“It is absolutely appalling that the BN (Barisan Nasional) politicians should display such parochial attitudes and disregard the rights of community leaders to freedom of choice and independent minds,” Baru said.

According to him, Riot’s “unashamed politicising of the community leaders and of a religious event” brought “no credit to BN nor to himself”.

He pointed out that the Community Chiefs and Headmen Ordinance 2004 states in Section 8 (1)(a) that a Chief or Headman is prohibited from holding any post in a political party, adding that in a reply to Krian assemblyman Ali Biju’s written question in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting in May 2014, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had confirmed this.

Baru added that all politicians would do well to demonstrate that they are able to respect the people’s wishes in order to deserve their support.