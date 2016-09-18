Better immigration facilities at Aruk will enhance tourism

Abang Johari (holding sword) performs a symbolic act to launch the Wonderful Indonesia Festival in Aruk. Also seen are Atbah (on Abang Jo’s right) and other officials.

SAJINGAN BESAR, Indonesia: Malaysians and Indonesians can benefit from the upgrade of immigration facilities at Aruk in Sajingan Besar, Indonesia, which is one of the land crossings between the two countries.

During his visit to Aruk yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said Malaysians and Indonesians enjoyed a close and family-like relationship, so he expected more Sarawakians to visit Indonesia via Sajingan Besar (on the Indonesian side) after upgrading of immigration facilities.

With more Malaysians visiting Indonesia and vice-versa via the Biawak-Aruk land crossing, Sajingan Besar and Lundu could enjoy rapid development.

Travelling to Indonesia, especially via the Biawak-Aruk land cross, is difficult with construction (started last year) going on at the immigration complex at Aruk.

For many years now, the Tebedu-Entikong border check point was depended on for clearance to enter Indonesia from Aruk, especially those with vehicles from Malaysia.

“Now with the upgrade of facilities at Aruk, we can anticipate more Indonesians coming from and going back to their country there. It’s good for the local economy and bring development to people living in Aruk and Biawak,” added Abang Johari.

Abang Johari was at Aruk to attend the Wonderful Indonesia Festival launch at Lapangan Terminal Sajingan Besar.

Riding on his big bike, he led a team of 100 big bikers who travelled with him from Kuching.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was one of the riders in the convoy.

Giving a speech at the event, Abang Johari said the private sector could play a role in developing Biawak and Aruk which have potential, especially in tourism.

What the two areas need was businesses, hotels and comfortable roads for visitors.

“The private sector can help by building some of the infrastructure in Biawak and Aruk. With businesses operating in these areas, development can take place and more people will come,” he said.

Abang Johari praised Indonesian president Joko Widodo for developing rural areas in Indonesia like Sajingan Besar.

He revealed a yearly increase of visitors from Indonesia to Sarawak.

“Most of them come to Sarawak for various reasons like for medical treatment and facilities. This medical tourism benefits Sarawak economically,” he said.

Sambas regency head (Indonesian government official known locally here as ‘Bupati’) Atbah Romin Suhaili was thankful his country’s government had developed the area bordering Malaysia which he was proud to promote to his Malaysian friends and family.

Abang Johari and Atbah launched the Wonderful Indonesia Festival at Aruk. The two-day event was held from Sept 17 to 18.

Also present at the launch were Opar assemblyman Dato Ranum Mina and Indonesian Tourism Ministry (Kemenpar RI) representatives Eddy Susilo and Benny Indrawan.