Birthday procession for Monkey Deity

Yong (third right) leads the prayer ceremony to seek blessings for the celebration of the Monkey God’s birthday.

KUCHING: The persistent rainfall did not deter devotees from taking part in a Shin Teck Eng Khon Temple procession to celebrate the Qi Tian Da Shen (Monkey Deity)’s birthday on Friday night.

Guest-of-honour Datuk Yong Khoon Seng led the worship to pay respect to the God of Heaven and other deities before the start of the procession.

About 80 groups including delegates from temples around Kuching were involved in the procession around Green Road areas.

The parade was accompanied by colourful floats, big-headed dolls, dragon dancers, lion dancers, figures of deities on sedan chairs and other entertainers.

A number of mediums who got themselves in a trance took their seats on sedan chairs as devotees carried them through the entire parade.

Yong presented a pennant to each of the teams taking part in the procession in appreciation of their support.