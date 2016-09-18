Catch Dayak stars on Unplugged Night at Old Court House

Gabriel singing his award-winning song ‘Genggam Jariku’.

KUCHING: Fans of the Dayak music industry are invited to join in the merriment of an ‘Unplugged Night’ to be held at the Old Court House on Nov 5.

The concert, deemed to be the first of its kind to be organised by two award-winning Iban singers of different music genres in one night, will be accompanied by local band ‘Atas Pokok’.

During a press conference held at Ensurai Ethnic Café at Jalan Song here recently, Gabriel said the concert aims at bringing Dayak music to a higher level in the national and international music industry.

Apart from that, it serves as a platform for Iban artistes to perform with their fans.

“We hope that our fans and followers will be able to come and show their support in ensuring the concert’s success,” he said.

Headlining the act, Gabriel was the first solo artiste to revolutionise the Iban music industry and won numerous awards including Best Dayak Album, Best Iban Song, Best Dayak Pop Artiste, Best Dayak Ballad Artiste, and Best Dayak Male Artiste at the Dayak Music Awards (AMD) organised by Dayak Artistes and Musicians Association (Dama) in 2014.

In 2013, his song ‘Pechaya’ (Believe) made the 30-year-old Iban singer and songwriter from Sibu known internationally when he was awarded the Diploma Award for Best Country Hit during the XXII Discovery International Pop Music Festival in Varna, Bulgaria.

Another performer Roy, who was the winner of the Rainforest Waterfront Fest in 2012, has been involved in various festivals including the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2012, Borneo Jazz Festival 2013, Penang World Music Festival 2014, Kuala Lumpur International Arts Festival 2015, and most recently the Tong Tong Festival held in the Netherland this year.

Tickets to the acoustic Unplugged Night starting 8pm are on sale at RM45 end of September, available at the Old Court House and Ensurai Ethnic Café located near Jalan Song and are limited to 100 persons.