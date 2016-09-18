Chinese consul experiences longhouse homestay in Bawang Assan

Fu (third right) and his entourage attending the miring ceremony upon their arrival.

SIBU: The People’s Republic of China Consul-General in Kuching, Fu Jijun and his wife Liu Sha yesterday made a visit to experience the longhouse homestay programme in Bawang Assan here.

Their arrival at Rumah Jimbu and Pemanca James Semilan was warmly welcomed by the chairman of Bawang Assan Homestay Marcathy Gindau.

Accompanying them were the president of United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu, Kong Hian Khim and his committee members.

The group was entertained with various traditional dances and culture of the Iban community. A miring ceremony was also performed in conjunction with the visit.

Fu, in his address, expressed his gratitude to UCA for arranging he visit.

“We are pleased with the kind hospitality of the longhouse residents. We are surprised by the spirit of unity and harmony among the multi-races in Sarawak.

“We hope more tourists from China will come to Sarawak to feel for themselves the uniqueness and specialty of longhouse home stay programme,” he said.

Fu with his wife were in Sibu to attend the UCA’s Mid-Autumn festival cum Malaysia Day celebration dinner.