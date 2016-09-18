Consider methods to improve the planting medium naturally

A home kit can help you to test the pH level of the planting medium. Use natural inputs to protect and encourage soil microbes as well as earthworms, which will naturally improve the soil.

A MAJOR issue for those of us growing plants and vegetables is how to ensure they get the right nutrients in order to grow successfully.

To maximise our garden’s potential, we should focus on providing essential nutrients in safe and natural forms for good garden management.

Today we will look some ways to improve the soil medium with natural nutrients.

The problem with chemicals

Over the years we have come to realise that chemical inputs have actually been polluting the soil to the point that it becomes infertile.

This is because chemical inputs kill off soil microbes and even earthworms, which are natural soil improvers.

Why minerals?

It is no secret that most of the soil in Sarawak is on the high acidic pH scale in the range of 4 to 5. This makes it unsuitable for many of the plants we like to grow.

Minerals are often used to correct the soil pH determined by soil tests. Lime raises soil pH to help neutralise acidity, while sulphur lowers pH levels.

Minerals supply essential nutrients that all plants need for healthy growth. These nutrients include phosphorus and potash and, in smaller amounts, calcium, sulphur and magnesium.

They can improve the soil texture by encouraging the growth of beneficial soil microbes, thereby reducing soil compaction and improving water penetration and drainage as well.

Natural minerals are safe sources of essential nutrients. They work slowly on the plants for balanced long-term nutrient supply and sustained growth.

Many of the compounds must be broken down in the soil before they can be used by plants. Some forms of minerals can be added to boost nutrient levels. They can be used to enrich compost as well.

Types of minerals

-Rock phosphate – ground to a fine powder, this is an excellent source of phosphorus, containing 50 per cent phosphoric acid, to provide slow release and long-lasting nutrients. It is good for use as a basal dressing before planting.

-Colloidal phosphate – this is another soft rock phosphate which contains less elements but is fast-acting.

-Garden lime – ground lime stone can be mixed with magnesium to neutralise the acidity of the soil.

-Granite dust – this is powdered stone with potash-bearing minerals and trace elements.

-Gypsum – this is finely ground calcium sulphate in powder form. It contains calcium and sulphur without raising the pH level as lime does.

Usage tips

Test the soil to establish whether any pH correction is necessary. There are home kits available these days to do so.

Choose mineral sources to raise the pH level or supply nutrients to correct the soil nutrient deficiency.

Planting holes can be fertilised by adding in rock phosphate for rooting and lime for correcting the pH level before other inputs like compost are added for good soil amendment. It is best to improve compact or heavy soil before planting. Wood ash contains mineral residue from burned wood with at least a few per cent of phosphorus and potash, which is useful as a low-level fertiliser and can be mixed with rock and calcium powders at the base of plants before mulching.

Natural minerals must either be dissolved or broken down in the soil to be useful. Most are ground to a fine powder to speed up the process of absorption. Work mineral powders thoroughly into the soil by digging to tilling in order for the minerals to reach the root zone.

Another way is to spread minerals around plants or over the lawn and watering well to dissolve the minerals into the ground. Lastly, minerals can also be added to the compost or manure for enrichment and balanced nutrients for specific crops.

Fertilise established plants or trees with handfuls of minerals spread around the base and then water. Use crushed rock, shells and wood clippings as a top-dressing without covering the base of the plants.

I hope this will help you to improve the planting medium in your garden. Remember to choose natural sources whenever possible for your good health and that of the environment. If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, do send me an email.