Creating a food paradise in Kpg Bandong

Dr Annuar (seated second right) with (from left) councillors Ibrahim Laili, Rabek Ali Hamid and MUC chairman Anuar Taha.

SIBU: The proposed halal food centre for Kampung Bandong could well be among popular eateries for Visit Sibu Year 2017.

Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology, Dr Annuar Rapaee said they would be cooperating with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to encourage tourists to check out the eateries here.

The food centre, comprising Bandong Walk, Bandong Food Court and eateries at the Malay Union Club (MUC) area, is expected to house more than 100 stalls.

Bandong Food Court will undergo a major facelift with work expected to start soon.

“We will cooperate with SMC (to promote the place),” Dr Annuar who is Nangka assemblyman said when asked if the proposed food centre would be among the culinary trail for Visit Sibu Year 2017.

The second phase of Bandong Walk will comprise 10 stalls trading in merchanise.

Phase 1 of Bandong Walk has 23 stalls selling a wide variety of food and merchandise.

“We will move the merchanise to the second phase of Bandong Walk (located across the road) when it is completed.” he said, optimistic that with Bandong Walk, Bandong Food Court and MUC area coming together, consumers would be spoilt for choice, and it would promote food tourism.

He planned to light up the whole area, making it more attractive to visitors.

The Bandong area, he said, would create opportunities in the food and beverage trade for Bumiputeras.

He suggested the creation of a website or Facebook page to promote it to the internet-savvy younger generation.