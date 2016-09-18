Dept orders closure of two coffeeshops

Dr Samuil-Ashton (fourth right) and other Health Department personnel at one of the coffeeshops prior to its closure.

KUCHING: Two coffeeshops – one in Betong and another at a motorway rest-stop at Jelukong in Sri Aman – have been ordered to close by the state Health Department.

According to state principal environmental health officer Dr Samuil-Ashton Satu, the closures of these premises are due to non-compliance with the requirements of the Food Hygiene Regulations (FHR) 2009.

“Both coffeeshops were ordered to close for 14 days, under Section 11 of Food Act 1983, to allow the premises to be put into a hygienic and sanitary condition as specifically laid down under FHR 2009.

“The (forced) closure was mainly due to the insanitary and unhygienic conditions of the premises, the detection of gross cross-contamination, the presence of insects or rodents like flies, cockroaches and rats, as well as the poor personal hygiene of the food handlers,” he said yesterday.

Dr Samuil-Ashton joined the inspection on these premises, held in conjunction with his technical visit to Betong and Sri Aman divisions.

The operation on the premises at Betong was conducted on Wednesday, while the one at Sri Aman on Thursday.

Dr Samuil-Ashton, who is also the principal assistant director for the state Health Department’s inspectorate and legal section (public health), pointed out that the operation, despite being run in a very short time, was part of an on-the-job training for the department’s staff members after the technical meeting.

It was also set up in response to a statement by Assistant Minister for Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who called on the Health Department to carry out regular and more stringent inspections on food premises due to rising number of food poisoning cases involving patrons of local eateries.

“The two (coffeeshop) operators were also slapped with compounds under Regulation 11 of FHR 2009 for failing to comply with the general duties of a proprietor of food premises.

“The food handlers were compounded under Regulation 32 of FHR 2009 for failure to wear clean and proper clothing that shall not contribute to any contamination of food, and also suitable light-coloured outer overalls, aprons, head covers and footwear; and/or Regulation 33 of FHR 2009 for poor personal hygiene which includes having long fingernails, wearing jewellery items, watches, rings and other accessories; or behaviour and actions that could result in contamination of food,” said Dr Samuil-Ashton.

He also said although the closure was effective for 14 days, these premises could be opened much earlier than stipulated under the order – if each premises has accordingly put into order the sanitary and hygiene conditions that would satisfy the authorised officers (environmental health officers and assistant officers).

“A certificate to that effect will be issued. Thus, the purpose of the closure is solely to get the owners or operators to carry out immediate actions to clean up their premises; not as a punishment,” he stressed.

Dr Samuil-Ashton also called on members of the public to alert the authorities, either the Health Department or local councils should they spot any food outlet that had poor hygiene, or the workers practising improper food handling.

“It is only with the help from the public, being the consumers themselves, that the enforcement authorities would be able uphold the good standards at these eating places,” he said.