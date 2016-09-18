‘Develop tourism infrastructure aggressively’

Adenan hits a gong to officially open the hotel. From left are Jamilah, Vivier, Lau, Hii, Hu, Hasmi, Asfia and Weiss. — Photos by Cecilia Sman

MIRI: Sarawak needs to aggressively develop its tourism infrastructure and products besides effectively promoting them.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said the state is keen to attract tourists from China and neighbouring countries such as Brunei and Singapore with niche tourism products of nature, adventure and culture.

“Internationally speaking, we want to attract tourists from China and there will be lots of them coming if we know how to attract them. China alone has the growing 300 to 400 million middle class and just 1 per cent of that is enough for Sarawak,” he said during the official opening of Pullman Miri Waterfront, yesterday.

He stressed that the tourism industry in Sarawak must provide all the facilities necessary to attract more visitors to the state.

“You must be persistent, and you have to do it yourself,” he said adding, “so far we have been successful and we want to achieve more”.

“But when they (tourists) do come here, they want to live in comfort so hotels like Pullman will provide them comfort, with swimming pools and so on.”

Adenan (fith left) in a photocall with wife Jamilah and (from left) Weiss, Hu, Lau, Hii, Hasmi, Asfia and Vivier.

Adenan commended Interhill and Pullman for expanding the hotel chain here, saying it would help to boost the local economy by meeting the growing needs of visitors.

He called on Pullman to set up similar hotels in Bintulu and Sibu.

Among those present at the opening were Adenan’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar, Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Interhill Group managing director Datuk Hii Chang Pee and his wife Datin Lau Ngok Yung, Interhill Group executive director Albert Hu, Naim Holdings Berhad group managing director Datuk Hasmi Hasnan, Accor Hotels vice-president operations (upscale and mid-scale hotels for Malaysia and Indonesia) Michel Vivier and Pullman Miri Waterfront general manager Michael Weiss.

Pullman is the international upscale brand of Accor Hotels, with a network of more than 4,100 hotels located in 95 countries in major cities and prime tourist destinations.

Pullman Miri Waterfront is the second of the brand in Sarawak and the fifth in Malaysia.

The 24-storey hotel has 328 rooms and suites, as well as a pillar-less ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,000 guests for a sit-down banquet and 1,500 for standing cocktails.