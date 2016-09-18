‘Dr Haron’s passing a great loss to PAS’

MIRI: The passing of PAS spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din is regarded as a great loss to the party, says state PAS commissioner Jofri Jaraiee.

“We have lost an ‘invaluable jewel’ – a scholar of high intellect who was always calm in facing any test.

“He sacrificed a lot for the people, and struggled with PAS up to the end of his life,” he said yesterday.

Jofri, who is also Miri PAS chief, expressed his condolences to the family of Dr Haron, who passed away at Standford University Hospital in San Fransisco, California on Friday. He was 76.

It is learned that the scholar was undergoing treatment there for his heart condition.

“I hope that those he left behind would remain strong during these trying times. May ‘Allah’ bestow His forgiveness upon him, and for his soul to be among the pious and the devout. Our thoughts are always with him,” said Jofri.