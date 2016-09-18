Former Dudong rep Yap Hoi Liong quits DAP

Yap Hoi Leong

SIBU: State Democratic Action Party (DAP) assistant secretary Yap Hoi Liong, who is formerly Dudong assemblyman, has resigned from the party.

State DAP secretary Alan Ling yesterday confirmed having received Yap’s resignation letter dated Sept 11 and that copies had been sent to state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen and DAP headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

“I confirm having received the letter. The Sarawak DAP will discuss the matter for a collective decision. I cannot say much now.

“Of course, I feel regret and shock over the resignation, but as a matter of formality I accept the letter addressed to me and have duly informed the state chairman,” he said.

According to Ling, Yap did not state why he was resigning, but mentioned that he wanted to concentrate on his legal practice.

When contacted, Chong also confirmed Yap had tendered his resignation, but declined to comment further.

However, state DAP vice-chairman David Wong, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, said he was unaware of Yap’s resignation and stated that the matter should be referred to Ling.

Meanwhile, Yap refused to comment on his decision to quit, saying that he is currently away on holiday with his family.

On Tuesday, Yap uploaded photographs on his Facebook page of himself attending the Sarawak Vui Neng Clan Association’s Mid-Autumn Festival gathering.

He also cryptically posted with the photographs: “I am attending the clan’s gathering as a ‘free man’ now with no political background.”

Yap joined the DAP less than a decade ago.

Prior to being elected Dudong assemblyman, he was special assistant to the late Wong Ho Leng, who was then Bukit Assek assemblyman.

He was elected Dudong assemblyman in April 2011, when he beat incumbent Datuk Tiong Thai King by polling 9,649 votes.

In the last state election on May 7, Tiong reclaimed the seat with 9,700 votes, while Yap managed 7,554 votes.