‘Get real’ on ban to smoking at eateries — Penguang

SIBU: An in-depth study is necessary for the proposed ban on smoking in eateries, given the sensitivities involved, said Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

He said this is to examine the pros and cons of such a ban.

“I am sure some eateries have air-conditioned and open-air (areas). So customers have their choice, where if they want to smoke they can enjoy their meal at the open spaces while the air-conditioned (areas are) for those who do not want to smoke,” he told thesundaypost yesterday when commenting on the feasibility of the Ministry of Health’s proposal to ban smoking at eateries nationwide.

Under the proposed ban all eateries, including coffeeshops and food courts with no air conditioning, would be gazetted as non-smoking zones.

Penguang said it would take time for the people to adjust to such a ruling, and educating the public would be necessary.

Meanwhile, Penguang called on developers to be proactive in providing recreational facilities for local residents.

“This will go a long way to promote and gel social cohesiveness. As we are all aware, a recreational ground is normally a place of convergence for the people from all walks of life,” he said.