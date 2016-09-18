Govt asked to support charitable bodies organisations

Organising chairman Kok Hin Kai (front fifth right) presents a memento to Lau. From front fifth left are Tan, Tay and Wee.

KUCHING: The government has been called on to offer greater assistance to charitable organisations in the effort to preserve a caring society.

Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng honorary chairman Datuk Seri Lau Wei Kiong said charitable bodies such as his required government aid to carry out their work.

He pointed out that such community-based organisations complemented the government’s efforts to help the less fortunate, as some of those in need had difficulties going through standard procedures for government welfare assistance.

“This is the great advantage of us, the non-governmental charitable organisations. But in the meantime, we are also facing financial burdens as a big number of needy families expect our support on a monthly basis,” he said when opening a new Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng hall named after him on Friday.

He pointed out that Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng provides shelter for the elderly, who are homeless, irrespective of race and religion, and pledged to continue supporting the good cause.

Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng chairman Tay Boon Sin said the new hall will provide better facilities for the elderly who are homeless. Among those present were Temenggong Tan Joo Phoi and Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee.