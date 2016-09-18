Hampers for 50 patients of Betong Hospital

Rentap (standing second left) and family spend time with a patient at Betong Hospital.

BETONG: Fifty patients of Betong Hospital received a hamper each from Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap here yesterday.

The contribution under the Semarak Kemerdekaan Programme was organised by Special Affairs Department (Jasa) in collaboration with the division’s Health Department.

During the visit, Rentap mingled with patients while finding out what was needed by the hospital in terms of facilities, improvement of its services, and solving issues.

Present were Betong Hospital director Dr Shum Ju Jien, Betong medical officer Dr Johnny Pangkas, Jasa officer Tony Malang, Sarawak administrative officer (SAO) Ludan Lintong, and Kampung Melayu Betong Penghulu Abang Zawawie Rajit.