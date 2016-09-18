Kabong town in grip of Malaysia Day fervour

Kabong residents and VIPs all dressed in Jalur gemilang costumes at Kabong town square.

KABONG, Betong: Reject propaganda that can threaten peace and stability of the nation, said Kabong District Officer Kamaluddin Alkap during Malaysia Day celebrations here.

He said propaganda can only cause disunity among all races in the country.

“Malaysia has been recognised in the world as a nation where people of all races with multi-cultures and religions can live together,” he added.

“We must continue to enjoy the peace, harmony, political stability, economic growth and everybody must contribute to make us a developed nation with high income status.”

Kamaluddin delivered this message while launching the district’s Malaysia Day celebration at Kabong town square here on Friday.

The celebration was enlivened with activities like tug-of-war, motorbike convoy, motorcar parade of ‘Jalur Gemilang’ and the Sarawak state flag.

More than 1,000 youths took part in these activities at the town square.