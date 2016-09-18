Keep abreast with current issues at home, students abroad told

MEDAN: Malaysians studying abroad should keep abreast and be sensitive with current issues in the country so that they can help correct the wrong perception by the people in the host countries.

Malaysian Education Attache in Indonesia, Mohamad Hidayat Mohamad Sauffi said for example, medical students, they should also know about the halal and haram issue of vaccine, as well as on other related matters which people are doubtful about.

“Although they are potential medical practitioners, but as Malaysian students, they should keep abreast with issues and happenings at home, so that when they go back, they will be able to explain anything related to the matter,” he added.

He said this in his keynote address in conjunction with a Medical Convention organised by the Malaysian Students National Association (PKPMI) in Indonesia here.

The convention, attended by more than 100 medical and dentistry students from universities in Sumatra was opened by Malaysian Consul-General in Medan, Amizal Fadzli Rajalim.

Mohamad Hidayat said only by acquiring more knowledge and understanding of current issues could the students help to resolve problems as well as give suggestions and opinions.

“There are also confusion over some matters, like on the use of vaccine for Muslims, which have to be addressed professionally by medical experts,” he added.

As such, he expressed the need for students abroad to utilise such a convention to provide a better understanding of issues at home.

The panel members at the convention included Deputy Director, Family Health Development Division, Ministry of Health, Malaysia, Dr Faridah Abu Bakar, Malaysian Medical Council representative Datuk Dr Azmi Shapie and Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital paediatrician Dr Mohamad Zuraizi Jaafar. – Bernama