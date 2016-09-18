Keeping paddy-planting tradition alive

Young paddy in the nursery ready for replanting.

MARUDI: Many farmers took the opportunity to plant paddy (menugal padi) on Malaysia Day as that’s when their relatives and in-laws were free from work to lend them a hand.

Headman (TR) Adam, who has a small farm, was one such farmer.

Adam, who turns 59, has kept the paddy planting tradition started by his father, the late TR Onggie Alon many decades ago.

The writer met Adam at his farm yesterday morning.

He said the younger generation needed to learn the process of planting paddy as nowadays most people buy rice from the shops or supermarket.

Very early in the morning, the youngsters were brought to the farm. They helped themselves to the food prepared – a simple meal of glutinous rice, green beans and others.

Then they helped with the planting of hill paddy.

When planting was over, a miring was held to call upon the spirit to look after the paddy so it would grow properly and give a bountiful harvest.

After the ‘miring’, it was time for lunch and then go home for those with smaller farms.