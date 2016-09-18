Kuala Lumpur to host 13th ordinary session of IGC, Unesco in March 2017

KUCHING: Kuala Lumpur will host the 13th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Council of the United Nation Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) on March 16 and 17, 2017.

This was decided at a meeting of the IGC’s Management of Social Transformations Programme (MOST), of Unesco which was held in Paris recently.

Malaysia was represented by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Rohani Abdul Karim, who chaired the meeting.

According to a press release received yesterday, members of the council also discussed the setting up of MOST National Committee at the members countries.

The two-day meeting also decided that all member countries submit information on Actions Plan by Dec 15, 2016 for deliberation and approval at the 13th Ordinary Session of IGC in Kuala Lumpur.

Rohani was also invited to attend the MOST Ministerial Forum to be hosted by the Cameroon government in October this year.

Malaysia will host the forum in March 2017.

Earlier on, Rohani and MOST Malaysian delegates attended the Malaysia Day celebration organised by Malaysian Ambassador to France at Rumah Malaysia in Paris.