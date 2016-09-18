Kwong Hua schools celebrate a centenary of scholars, milestones

Ting (left), Tiong (fourth left), Ding (fifth left) with others at the centenary celebration of Kwong Hua School.

SIBU: A century is a long time for any organisation and the Kwong Hua Primary and Secondary schools which started in 1916 have produced many students dispersed around the world.

Stating this, Clarence Ting Ing Horth, who is the organising chairman of the school’s centenary celebration, said they were too numerous to be named though among are successful businessmen, doctors, lawyers and accountants.

“But the two notables that I wish to mention are Professor Dr Ngu Meng Chau, the foremost authority on liver cancer in People’s Republic of China, Professor Dr Wong Leong Ging who is assistant professor of pathology in Chicago Medical School, USA.

“It is indeed my honour and pleasure to know of these students who through their humble beginnings in Kwong Hua Sg Sadit made a big impact around the world,” he said in

his welcoming speech at the school’s centenary celebration dinner held at a leading hotel here on Friday night.

The school management board chairman Dato Ding Lian Cheon and Tan Sri Datuk Tiong Su Kuok, both former students, were also present.

Ting said the school was not the end but beginning of an education, yet its place could not be filled in any other way.

This quote from Calvin Coolidge 1930 best exemplified the school which started in 1916 through James M Hoover encouraging Pastor Wong King Huo to form a school board in the village.

Over the years, the name of the school has become synonymous with the area in Sungei Sadit, he said.

He said another thing synonymous with the school was volleyball, which had produced many state and national players throughout this century.

“That’s why during this centenary celebration, a volleyball competition among the invited schools held on Sept 3-4 was one of the main activities of the celebration.

“The organising committee met around 10 times over a period of five months. It is indeed a pleasure to have worked with such dedicated school board members, PIBG members, school principals and teachers, without whom this celebration would not be possible.

“My role as organising chairman was made so much easier when there are so many generous unsolicited donors to this centenary celebration. I wish to thank each and every one of them for their generosity to the school,” he said.

Perhaps, the most difficult part about the organizing was finding enough space at the banquet hall from the tremendous response from the old students, Ting added.