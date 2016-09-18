Malaysia celebrate historic Paralympic triumph

KUALA LUMPUR: The three gold medals and one bronze medal won is the best achievement by the athletics squad at the Paralympic Games, said head coach R Jaganathan.

“This is the best achievement in the Paralympic Games. The athletes also set two world records, one Paralympics record and two Para Asia records,” he told Bernama via the WhatsApp, on Friday.

The mission to seek the first gold medal was met on Sept 10 via Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi in the men’s T36 100 metre event (cerebral palsy).

Mohamad Ridzuan recorded 12.07 second, to erase the previous record of 12.25s belonging to Roman Pavlyk of Ukraine in Beijing, China in 2008.

An hour later Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli emulated Mohamad Ridzuan’s triumph, via the Men’s F20 shot putt (intellectual disability).

The bronze medal winner in 2012 London Paralympic Games set a new world record at his first attempt of 16.40m and improved his throw to 16.84m on his fifth attempt.

The throw erased the world record and Paralympic record belonging to Todd Hodgetts of Australia (16.29m), also set in London.

The strong performance continued on Sept 11 when Abdul Latif Romly won the third gold medal via the men’s T20 long jump (intellectual disability).

He broke the world record three times in the second, third and fifth jumps with 7.47m, 7.54m dan 7.60m, respectively.

On Thursday, Siti Noor Radiah Ismail won the bronze medal via the women’s T20 long jump (intellectual disability) with a new Asia Para Sport record of 5.20m.

Meanwhile, Siti Noor Iasah Mohamad Ariffin, despite missing out on the bronze medal in the women’s T20 400m, (intellectual disability) also set a new Asia Para Sport record in a time of 58.55s. — Bernama