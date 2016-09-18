‘Malaysian’ comes first for all races — Minos

Minos (centre) cutting the cake to celebrate Malaysia Day, accompanied by The Summer shopping Mall’s managing director Dato Lee Chee Fui (on his left) and others. — Photo by Jeffery Mostapa

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Malaysians must identify themselves as Malaysians first and not by race, reminded Samarahan District Council chairman Dato Peter Minos.

“We must feel we are Malaysians first, regardless of who we are and where we are in the country or overseas. Malaysians must feel they are at home wherever they are in Malaysia.

“In the recent Olympics, we honour our athletes as Malaysians, we do not differentiate by the race. We see them as fellow Malaysians and celebrate their success as fellow Malaysians,” he said at the Samarahan District’s Malaysia Day celebration held at The Summer Mall yesterday.

Minos pointed out that the Malaysia Day celebration was one way the district council works with the private sector.

“We hope that Malaysia will continue to prosper and be at peace. We celebrate this day because we identify ourselves as Malaysians. Malaysia is like one big family.

“We must not forget that it was because there is Malaysia, Sarawak was (safe) during the Indonesian confrontation years. We owe it to the federal government for protecting Sarawak at that time.

It was one of the reasons we formed Malaysia,” he said.

Minos also said it is important to be grateful to the police and army for safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation.

“Some Malaysians tend to forget and become too critical of our security personnel. It is a federal duty to take care of our security. It is because we have peace that we can celebrate this meaningful event together as Malaysians,” he said.

During the event, there were cultural performances and a cake-cutting ceremony, as well as various contests.