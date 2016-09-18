Sarawak 

Marching parade around Saratok town on Malaysia Day

SARATOK: Above 800 people attended a district-level Malaysia Day celebration at the stadium of SJK Cina, Min Syn here on Friday.

Twenty contingents from the private and government sectors participated in the marching parade around Saratok town, ending at the school stadium.

The organising spokesperson said it was a district-level Malaysia Day parade.

There was also a colouring contest for preschool children of Kemas Saratok jointly organised by Saratok District Office, Kemas Saratok and Saratok Internet Centre.

The event was officiated by Councillor Mohd Duri who represented Kalaka Assemblyman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz.

