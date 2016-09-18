‘Martial arts can help youths deal with life’s problems’

Song presents Sewer with his certificate.

KUCHING: Learning martial arts is a good way for youths to learn how to better address life’s problems and challenges, said International Martial Arts Research Institute (Imari) president Professor Dato Sri Dr Song Swee Hee.

According to him, youths today are easily influenced by the mass media and modern trends, which have led to moral decline.

“Practising martial arts will help to inculcate all the values – self-discipline, self-respect, tolerance, diligence, patience and responsibility and also to develop resilience among the youth,” he said before launching the World Hall of Fame Conference 2016 at Crown Towers on Friday.

“It can help youths to be strong, stable in spirit and mind, which enables them to reject bad and negative influences they encounter in their lives.”

Song said many hold to the misconception that martial arts are violent and aggressive.

“A well-trained and highly-skilled martial artist is humble, peaceful and calm.

A true martial artist will at all costs avoid violence and fighting is usually the last resort,” he explained.

He said the conference gathered martial artists from across the globe to showcase and exhibit their own unique styles.

“This is the only opportunity that members of the public will be exposed to rare traditional martial arts styles throughout the world,” he said.

“Their self-discipline, determination, diligence and enthusiasm in practicing their art is truly admirable.”

Song also presented Imari honorary advisor certificates to grand master and Associate Professor Dr Martin Sewer of Switzerland, who was inducted to the World Martial Arts Black Belt Hall of Fame, with the Continued Excellence in Martial Arts Teaching Award 2016; Professor Dr Shamsudeen Eusoof Caadir of Malaysia, who was inducted to the World Traditional and Complimentary Therapy Hall of Fame, with the Continued Excellence in Acupuncture Research Award 2016; and master Lee Kam Poh of the United States, who was also inducted to the World Martial Arts Black Belt Hall of Fame, with the Master of the Year 2016.

Other Imari honorary ambassadors inducted to the World Martial Arts Black Belt Hall of Fame were master Shi Xingbao (China) – Master of the Year 2016; master Peter Gasser (Switzerland) – Master of the Year 2016 and Instructor of the Year 2016; and master Alexander Klug (Switzerland) – Master of the Year 2016 and Instructor of the Year 2016.