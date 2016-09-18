Mawan at a crossroads

KUCHING: If he can have his wish, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom would prefer to join PBB en bloc with his supporters who are mostly Teras members.

But the problem is that the partyless member of the State Legislative Assembly and his supporters cannot join the state BN backbone party as one group, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom told thesundaypost, adding they would be considered if they applied as individuals.

“We can take them in as long as they are partyless, yes, but they will be treated individually and not as a group,” Dr Rundi said.

According to Dr Rundi, PBB would not look at them as Teras members but as new members without any conditions.

“We treat them just like any new members, everyone has to undergo the same procedure, from ‘ranting’ (village level) to ‘cawangan’ (branch level) to ‘MKT’ (supreme council),” explained Dr Rundi.

This latest development has put a spanner in the works for Teras members, who were all out with Mawan to join PBB.

When contacted, Teras deputy secretary-general Banyi Beriak said the decision as revealed by Dr Rundi was not fair for them, given that two of their former leaders Bekenu assemblywoman Rosey Yunus and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang were accepted by PBB.

“It’s not fair for Teras because PBB is seen only interested in taking the elected representatives and their seats and not their supporters.

“And this is Tan Sri Mawan’s dilemma, whether to join PBB by himself and leave Teras members on their own or re-join Teras,” said Banyi.

As most of the some 30,000 Teras members who have applied to join PBB were formerly with SPDP, some of them were now thinking of returning to their former party (SPDP). It is also understood that some Teras members are holding another solidarity reunion this coming Tuesday (Sept 20) here as a follow-up to their successful reunion in Saratok on July 31 and Sibu (Aug 27). A bigger do will be held sometime end of the year.

“We are not giving up our struggle. Moreover, the party is still intact with proper administration at the party headquarters,” Banyi stressed.

Given such scenario, Dr Rundi said it is up to them to decide which component party the Teras members would want to join as it would be almost impossible for Teras to join BN.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had stated that it would be a great hurdle for both Teras and UPP to be accepted into the state BN due to the ‘principle of unanimity’ which governed the very fabric of BN.

“As long as they support BN, that’s all I request. But if they request to join BN, SPDP will object, SUPP will object. And because of the unanimity principle, they will not be admitted into BN. And if they object, there’s nothing I can do,” Adenan told The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview at his residence on Tuesday.

He pointed out that what was important was the people’s support for BN through these BN-friendly parties.

“What colour they wear, as long as they support you and when the time comes, they will vote for you. That is even more important. So that’s our position. I have invited these people into the Cabinet, so that’s our indication that I want them to support the government,” said Adenan.

As such, Adenan would give more time to Mawan, who is also Saratok MP, to decide his future.

“He’s the only one left partyless and I want to give him more time as to what he wants to do. There’s no hurry about it,” he said.

Recently, five partyless assemblypersons; namely Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala, Rosey and Paulus were accepted into PBB.

A day before that, three former UPP leaders who were direct BN candidates in the May 7 state election; namely Opar assemblyman Datuk Ranum Mina, Bengoh assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong decided to re-join UPP.