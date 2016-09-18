World Latest News 

Moscow to call UN Security Council meeting over Syria strikes: foreign ministry

A rebel fighter carrying a weapon rides his bike in 2014 in a street in the northeastern city of Deir Ezzor. AFP File Photo

MOSCOW: Moscow will convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after a string of deadly US-led coalition air strikes hit a Syrian army base, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late Saturday.

“The Russian ambassador to the UN has been tasked with convening an urgent meeting of the Security Council over this issue,” Zakharova told Rossia-24 public television. “We demand Washington’s full and detailed explanation, and that must be made before the UN Security Council.”

