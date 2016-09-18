Nancy hails amazing feats of Malaysians athletes at Rio Paralympics

Nancy signs the promotional hardboard to launch ‘The Encyclopedia of Fujian Yongchun Wuzuquan’, as Song (second right) and others look on. Nancy, with Song on her right, cutting the ‘rose-ball’ to mark the start of the International Nanyang Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Festival at Crown Towers. — Photos by Tan Song Wei

KUCHING: A federal minister takes pride in Malaysia staging an excellent outing at the Rio Paralympics 2016, where the national athletes have bagged three gold medals and a bronze so far.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri said Malaysia had registered the best-ever achievement at the Paralympic Games, which included record-breaking feats.

Last Sunday, Abdul Latif Romly not only delivered Malaysia’s third gold medal at Rio but also broke the world record in the men’s long jump T20 event.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Perlis, achieved 7.6m as his best distance but at the same time, broke the world record three times.

A day earlier, Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi and Ziyad Zolkefli clinched the gold in the men’s 100 T36 and men’s shot put F20 events, respectively. On Friday, Siti Noor Radiah Ismail brought home the bronze medal from women’s long jump T20 event.

“Such momentum should not stop there. We should use the Rio Games as the driving force of motivation, so that wushu may become among the many sports that will propel Sarawak and Malaysia (to victory) at major international games,” she said in her opening remarks at the International Nanyang Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Festival in Crown Towers here yesterday.

The annual event – organised by the Nanyang Wushu Federation of Sarawak – hosted participants from Switzerland, China and Malaysia this time around.

Adding on, Nancy said the state had the honour of having two Sarawakian paralympians – swimmer Jamery Siga and powerlifter Jong Yee Khie – represent Malaysia in Brazil, which followed the success of Pandelela Rinong who made the nation proud by bringing home the silver medal from the 10m women’s synchronised platform diving at this year’s Rio Olympics.

“I believe, the participation of our wushu exponents in various major international games is a definite step further in lifting the standard of wushu in the country.

“Every competition that we take part in presents an opportunity for us to challenge ourselves to the limit. It is also important to note that through international participation, we can be assured that it is the best platform where future breed of top-notch athletes would emerge, filling the shoes of our current heroes and heroines in sports who would leave a big footprint upon their retirement.”

Moreover, Nancy said the government had been very supportive of all athletes who had made Malaysia stand as equals with the rest of the major sporting nations.

“We believe in our athletes’ achievements, their sacrifices and dedication. Therefore, it is a right thing to do for them to be honoured and recognised with rewards and incentives.”

Nancy, who is also the honorary president of Nanyang Wushu Federation of Sarawak, said the federation had recently achieved 16 gold medals, six silver medals and a bronze at the 14th Hong Kong Wushu International Festival Championships, where exponents from over 20 countries competed in.

Such outstanding achievement, she said, reflected a positive and the most encouraging development of wushu in the country; thereby promoting Malaysia as a country that could produce globally-competitive athletes.

She added that the consistent success achieved by the federation demonstrated the standard that they had set for other sports associations to follow in nurturing the eco-system that was conducive to producing athletes of high calibre.

As at yesterday, she said the federation had an excellent record of bagging a total of 255 gold medals, 123 silver medals, 56 bronze medals, and 11 copper medals – on top of many more awards, among which included three ‘Instructor Trophies’, 23 ‘Outstanding Performance’ awards, four ‘Best Coach’ awards, a ‘Best Dedicative’ award and an ‘Outstanding Team Leadership’ award from a total of 29 international and world championships.

Nancy also commended and applauded the federation for having gathered people of all races to promote the spirit of cooperation and sportsmanship.

“These are the fundamental values, essential in shaping our children’s character for them to become the country’s all-race future leaders.”

At the ceremony, Nancy also launched ‘The Encyclopedia of Fujian Yongchun Wuzuquan – a special edition compiled by Prof Dato Sri Dr Song Swee Hee, who is president of International Martial Arts Research Institute.

The book serves to commemorate the 100th (1916-2016) anniversary of the Fujian Yongchun Wuzuquan in Southeast Asia by Great Grandmaster Kan Teck Guan.